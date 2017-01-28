Arbroath Herald

Angus council going to be smaller and council tax could go up

News
Hayshead Primary School

Council calls for parents to focus on ‘child safety’

Education
Pictured are, from left, PO Jamie Jackson, Sir Michael Fallon and PO Ian Dickson

Marine future “secure” says Defence Secretary

Politics
Light showers
7c
0c

Arbroath youngsters shortlisted for Junk Kouture grand final

Education

Man who died in A90 road traffic collision named

Transport

Dropping into a garden near you around Angus

News
Volunteers take a break at the top of Meall aBhuachaille in the Cairngorms.

Volunteers making a difference in Scotland’s National Parks

Environment
D&A College Principal Grant Ritchie.

Top class performance from Dundee and Angus College

Education
28/1/17 clyde v arbroath at broadwood stadium, scottish league 2

Arbroath beat 10-man Clyde for three points in away clash

Football
Alan McSkimming

“Should have scored more”

Football

Broughty’s poor results continues at Camelon

Football

Daylight robbery - Dick Campbell can’t believe loss to Galabankies

Football

Gayfield set to host club’s Burn Supper

Football

Report: Arbroath undone by lucky Annan Athletic

Football

Nominations in for county sports awards

Sport 2
Peter Capaldi as the Doctor

POLL: Who is your favourite Doctor Who?

Arts
Piper Craig Weir in the Dining Room of the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania in Vilnius, where he played at a sold-out charity Burns Supper held by the British Chamber of Commerce.

Angus piper performs at Vilnius Burns Supper

Music
The Royal Lochnagar Distillery will be one of 12 facilities open during International Scotch Day.

Launch of first International Scotch Day

Lifestyle
Bands from schools across Scotland will compete in Edinburgh next month.

Championships attract record entry

Lifestyle
West End star Norman Bowman.

West End Star helps raise cash for school trip

News
Education
A lack of knowledge when it comes to heating the home could end up costing homeowners money.

Common energy mistakes costing homeowners hundreds of pounds each year

News