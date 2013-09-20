Arbroath Herald

Search

Five key areas identified to be taken forward in next two years

Politics

Gayfield set to host club’s Burn Supper

Football
Scottish Womens Institutes chairman Christine Hutton.

Scottish Women’s Institutes celebrate centenary

News
Sunny
4c
-2c

Child health in Scotland ‘amongst worst in Europe’, reveals new report

News

Farmhouse Breakfast bigger and better than ever

Education

David Bowie honoured on Royal Mail stamp collection

News

Burns Night boom for Scottish drinks

News
CTA
Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, Fiona Hyslop.

Huge investment in Dundee and Angus’ visitor journey

Business
HMRC has revealed a list of the most outlandish expenses which customers tried to claim back on their 2014-15 Self Assessment returns.

Most optimistic Self Assessment expense claims

News 2

Daylight robbery - Dick Campbell can’t believe loss to Galabankies

Football

Gayfield set to host club’s Burn Supper

Football

Report: Arbroath undone by lucky Annan Athletic

Football
Angus sports stars are getting on their marks for this year's awards.

Nominations in for county sports awards

Sport

Campbell admits McCord was almost dropped before inspiring Arbroath comeback

Football

Gavin Malin says Arbroath are in the driving seat in League Two title race

Football

Report: Stunning comeback sees Arbroath reduce gap to five

Football

Kane Hester thrilled to be at Montrose Roselea after scoring seven times on first start for club

Football
Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Whats on
Amy Macdonald releases her new album on February 17.

Amy Macdonald: I want to write songs that mean something

Music
Rewind Scotland Festival 2017 taking place once again at Scone Palace in Perthshire from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.

Rewind Scotland Festival 2017 line-up announced

Whats on

Quiz: How well do you know Robert Burns?

Lifestyle
The house sparrow retained its position in last years Big Garden Birdwatch as the UKs most commonly spotted bird.

Annual survey keeps a track of garden birds and wildlife

Environment

Revealed: The bad spending habits leaving Scots skint

Lifestyle
Council forced into action

Council forced into action

News
L-R: Pauline Crozier, Beverley Boler, Ann Bowdler, Fiona Petrie, Eleanor Greig and Karen Fletcher.

Angus nurses receive QNIS Long Service Award

Health
A group of ladies who modelled Braemar Knitwear Ltd. fashions at a show in Hotel Seaforth in June, 1963.

D’Ye Mind Lang Syne, September 20, 2013

Lifestyle
Our thanks to reader Mr James Walker who furnished us with this week's picture which features his wife Marlyn. It shows the victorious verse speaking team of Inverbrothock School at the Arbroath and District Musical Festival in 1955. Their teacher was Mrs Dow. Pictured from back left - Irene McKenzie, Marlyn Scott, Kathleen Will, Janice Ball, Isobel Swankie, Doreen Wilson, Alison Soutar and Tony Riley. Front - Ian Grimmond, David Marr, Aileen Thom, Catherine Duncan, Jennifer Graham, Dorothy Davidson, Joan Mason, Maureen Coutts, Ronald Hayes and Colin Watson.

Champion verse speakers from Inverbrothock

Lifestyle
Tesco have recalled a product.

Tesco recalls product over allergy risk

News