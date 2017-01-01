Arbroath Herald

Poppy – top name for cats and dogs in 2016

Sign up to the Dry January Chall​enge in 2017

A bake sale was the nation's third favourite way to raise money for good causes in 2016.

The nation’s favourite ways to raise money for good causes

Bank of Mum and Dad ‘stretched thin’

EIS secures over £600k for members injured at work

First Minister’s New Year message

Queen’s New Year Honours list announced

The plans include learner drivers being allowed on motorways for the first time.

Major overhaul in driver and motorcycle training by Government welcomed

Kenzy Oliver is pictured with some of his Christmas presents

Brave Arbroath boy spoilt by hospital staff at Christmas

Josh Skelly in action.

Josh Skelly happy to stay with Arbroath for rest of season

Who did Scotland beat in March? See Question 1

Our 2016 sports quiz ... how much do you remember?

Campbell delighted with Arbroath’s firepower but manager seeking recruitment elsewhere

REPORT: Arbroath beat Cowdenbeath to close gap on League Two leaders

Carnoustie manager refuses to blast players for Broxburn defeat

Campbell: Arbroath and Elgin will push Forfar all the way

Olympics star Eilish McColgan wows pupils during Giant Heptathlon event

Nominations sought for annual awards

Festive farmer's market

Festive Farmers Market in Forfar

Two of the notes have already been found. Pic: SWNS

Jane Austen fiver worth £50k discovered in Scots Christmas card

