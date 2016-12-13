Winter Exhibition underway at The Meffan

The Meffan in Forfar is hosting an exhibition of Scottish artists throughout December.

A regular fixture on the gallery calendar, it attracts entries from across the country and is always popular with visitors, with displays of paintings, drawings and sculpture. Only the very best of the artworks go on public display.

Submissions this year are, as ever, outstanding and have created one of the strongest exhibitions to date. Not only is the artwork on display, it is also available to buy.

Artists’ prizes are also awarded as part of the winter exhibition.

Three artists shared the Angus Council Purchase Prize - Julia Gardiner for ‘Still’; Alan Watson for ‘A Principle of Perfection’; and Struan Hamilton for ‘Spider Silk’.

The Colin Dakers Memorial Purchase Prize was won by Andy Neil for ‘Point of Ness’.

Judges also gave commendations to Donald McIntyre for ‘Pittenweem Plinth Pot’; Tessa Mendez for ‘Boddin 4’; Sylvia Tarvet for ‘Beatrice’; Rona Kirkpatrick for ‘Crags of Lundie – Winter’; Barbara A Morton for ‘Theory of Colour’; Robert Jackson for ‘Vessel’; Robert McGilvray for ‘Airlie’s Place’; Jeff Van Weereld for ‘Pussss’; Colin Brown for ‘Marsano’; and Lucia Gomez for ‘Are you Ready?’

Visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite amateur piece with the winner receiving £200.

The Meffan Winter Exhibition is free and runs until Hogmanay (December 31) from 10am to 5pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays including Christmas Day and Boxing Day). For more information go to the ANGUSalive website or contact The Meffan, 20 West High Street, Forfar, (01307 476482, forfarmuseum@angusalive.scot).