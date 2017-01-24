Stage set for panto fun at Letham

Fancy a trip to Never Land with the boy who never grows up?

Then pop along to Letham Village Hall where Letham Drama Group is presenting John Morley’s ‘Peter Pan’ Pantomime on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 26, 27 and 28 at 7.30pm nightly with a matinee performance at 2pm on Saturday.

Join in the fun as Peter Pan, played by Megan Craig, along with the Lost Boys, the Darling children and, of course Tinkerbell, race from London to Never Land via the Forest and the Pirate Ship to defeat the evil Captain Hook and his fearsome pirate crew.

Giggle along with Laughing Water (David Taylor) and her family and a host of other fun characters.

This fun filled show is guaranteed to entertain both young and old.

All tickets £8 available from The Spar, Letham and on the door at performances. Under threes free if seated on knee.