Art and design students from D&A College’s Arbroath campus are hosting an exhibition called Message In A Bottle in Webmor’s restaurant.

The students are pictured hanging works of art revolving around an environmental theme in the upstairs section of Webmor’s on Friday afternoon.

This is the first in a series of exhibitions by the students.

Photograph by: Ian Mutch.