Olly Murs to perform in Tayside

Popstar Olly Murs is to play an open air concern in Tayside this summer, supported by 2015 X Factor winner Louisa Johnson.

Olly, who also made his name on the talent show, is undertaking his biggest number of headline shows yet across the UK and all outdoor, starting on Friday, June 2, through to Saturday, August 19.

LHG Live are proud to announce that Dundee Slessor Gardens will welcome Olly Murs on Thursday July 20.

Olly said: “I am thrilled to play outdoors at the Slessor Gardens in Dundee. I love performing in Scotland; the audiences are always so receptive and fun. It’s going to be an amazing gig on July 20! See you there!”

The tour comes off the back of a successful 2016 for the singer, who celebrated his fourth successive number album - ‘24 Hours’ - and became the most success full solo artist ever to come from X Factor.

Since he shot to fame in 2009, he has recorded four multi-platinum albums, produced four number one singles with total record sales exceeding 10 million.

The 2015 X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson will be joining Olly as a support act.

The 19-year-old is known for her emotive voice, distinctive style and infectious spontaneity, and is certain to prove a hit with Olly fans.

She has been a familiar face since her spectacular win on the X Factor - when she was crowned the youngest ever winner. She followed that up with an impressive debut album, the smash hit ‘So Good’ and a huge collaboration with Clean Bandit – laying the foundations for what looks set to be an incredible 2017.

In 2017, Dundee has revealed an exciting line up of artists across the summer including Little Mix in July, now sold out, and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey Virtue on Saturday, May 20.

Will Dawson convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “This announcement makes it a hat-trick of top talent for the city this summer and offers gig-goers in Dundee and beyond the chance to experience a very special artist at a unique location. Slessor Gardens gives us the flexibility of staging large-scale outdoor gigs and is proving to be a powerful draw for promoters and artists.”

Tickets for the performance go on sale this Friday (February 17) For more information and tickets visit www.ollymurs.com www.ticketmaster.co.uk