New book captures Arbroath’s history

Local man Wallace Ferrier has written a book on Arbroath called “The Well Read Lichtie”.

The book contains many interesting and often quirky stories on Arbroath and its history.

The book also contains interesting facts regarding places to visit in and around Arbroath.

Wallace is often seen with his camera around Angus taking photographs for the local press, and the book contains many of his photographs.

Although he freely admits not all the photos were taken by him, Wallace received help from The Arbroath Herald and Courier Archive with old photos from yesteryear.

Wallace is having a book release and give a talk on his book this coming Saturday from 11 am until noon at The Signal Tower, Arbroath.

The book ‘The Well Read Lichtie’ costs £10 per copy and would make an ideal Christmas stocking filler.

It will be on sale at The Signal Tower Museum, The Keptie News Agents, Abbey Music and Nick Whelan.