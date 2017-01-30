The X Factor heads to Tayside

Talent contest The X Factor is coming to Tayside next week, as part of a UK wide search to find singers worthy of landing a life-changing record contract

The X Factor production team will be holding open auditions in the Overgate centre in Dundee on Friday, February 10, between 11am and 5pm and are looking for a range of fresh talent for the brand new series.

Budding stars are invited to visit the centre and perform for the Production Team within the X Factor booth, located on the lower mall. Auditions are open to groups or solo singers aged 16 or over. If you think you’ve got what it takes to top the charts, then follow your dreams and take your chance - you could end up performing live in front of millions of viewers every week.

Commenting ahead of the arrival of X Factor to Dundee, Malcolm Angus, centre manager at the Overgate, said: “This is a unique opportunity for aspiring singers and bands to let their talent shine in front of the influential X Factor Production Team. We are expecting a huge response on February 10 and would encourage interested talent who think they have what it takes to come to Overgate and meet the team.”