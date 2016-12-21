Festive Farmers Market in Forfar

The Angus Farmers’ Market will hold their Christmas event this Thursday (December 22) in Forfar at the Strathmore Hall, John Street from 2 to 8pm.

Stallholders will bring along a fantastic variety of seasonal food, drinks and crafts with many great ideas for last minute gifts and treats for your table.

There will be lots of activities for the kids with a craft making workshop with Mary Jane and the free Wee Cookies cookery club with chef Hayley starting at 4.30pm, where the kids will be making trifles with prizes for the best decorated. There will be a free face painter to add another treat for the kids and making the start of the Christmas holidays a fun and special time.

The winner of the loyalty card draw was Jane Taylor from Montrose. Jane will be presented with her prize of £150 worth of market vouchers on Thursday. The next draw will be made in June, You can pick up a loyalty card at the market information stall and start collecting your six stamps required to enter.

Market organisers would like to thank their loyal customers for supporting them this year and look forward to seeing them back for their first market of 2017 on January 14 in Forfar at the Strathmore Hall from 9am to 1pm.