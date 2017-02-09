Farmers market in Forfar this Saturday

The Angus Farmers Market will bring yet more new products to the market this Saturday adding yet more stallholders to their growing list of artisan producers.

The Strathearn cheese company are new small business based in Comrie Perthshire. Their cheese is made using local flavours and ingredients and include The Strathearn a soft rennet set cheese with a whisky washed rind. It is suitable for vegetarians and after only nine months in production was awarded a gold medal at the world cheese awards.

If you are looking for a super gift for Valentine’s day then you will find quality handmade chocolate truffles at new stall “Baked by Belle” these are brand new products are made by local girl Heather Kelly.

Regular stall holder Alison Thomson from Angelicka Laird will also have her handmade fudge and marshmallows.

Market organisers are pleased to welcome local business Absolutely upholstery based in Forfar, beautiful bespoke foot stools and soft furnishings are their talent cleverly adding a touch of something special in their designs.

This month the market will see the return of many more of the regular stallholders including Edenmill with gin and beers, Gin Bothy with their popular flavoured gins and local lady Norma Mitchell with her homemade preserves.

Resident chef Hayley from Weecook will be at her cooking station showcasing market products throughout the morning and her popular free kid’s cookery club Wee cookies is held at 11am.

Customers will be entertained by a group of young performers from the Rising Youngstars currently rehearsing for their new production “A little Princess” starting on February 22 at the town hall in Kirriemuir.

The market café will be serving delicious hot food and drinks using market produce including Puddledub Pork bacon and lorne sausage from Highland drovers. The market is open from 9am to 1pm indoors at the Strathmore Hall. Free entry and free parking.