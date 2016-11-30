Book Larder comes to Arbroath

Pop-Up Shop The Book Larder will be coming to Arbroath this December with lots of lovely gift ideas for all the family, along with seasonal foodie goodies.

Visitors to the pop-up shop at the Old Post Office in Edzell will be familiar with The Book Larder, as it appears there regularly.

Owner Norma Lyall stocks a wide range of fiction and non-fiction books, including a lovely selection of children’s books.

The shop also focuses on food, with delicious treats from artisan local producers, such as chocolate, preserves and coffee beans from Arbroath-based Sacred Grounds Coffee Company.

Norma said: “There is nothing better than snuggling up with a good book on a cold winter night. I love books, and good local food, so The Book Larder is an ideal combination of the two. Many of the authors have local connections and the food is all sourced from small, artisan producers so everything we stock is authentic and of the highest quality. Come and see us to pick up some original Christmas Gifts!”

The Book Larder will be in the foyer area of the Harbour Visitor Centre in Arbroath for a week from December 12.