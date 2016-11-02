Massive medal haul for powerlifters from Warehouse Gym

Powerlifting crew TFPCC, who train out of the Warehouse Gym in Arbroath, brought home a haul of medals last weekend after competing at the GPC-GB British Powerlifting Championships.

The competition was held at the Co-operative Academy in Manchester on 28-29th October.

Over two hundred competitors from Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales battled over the two day event.

Powerlifting is a competition of three attempts at getting a maximum weight at three different lifts, the winner decided by the biggest lift total after all three lifts completed.

The lifts are: squat, bench press and the deadlift.

Mike Spink, Arbroath, took silver medal position for the 110kg, Open category.

Mike is now ranked as one of the top level elite powerlifters in the whole of the UK.

Dan Vega, Arbroath, took silver medal in the under 125kg, Masters category in only his first full year as a competitive Powerlifter.

Nick Whitecross, Montrose, took silver medal in the 140kg, open category recording a personal best benchpress of 500lbs!

Owen Simpson, Arbroath, took a runners up medal in the under 100kg open category.

This is Owen’s first full year competing also.

The crew now take a few weeks off and start training again at the Warehouse Gym after the festive season to focus on qualifying for the Championships next year and aiming for gold medals.