A weekend to remember for Brechin’s Paterson

Brechin’s James Paterson of Arbroath ABC became a double title-holder at the weekend being crowned North District super-heavyweight champion following two intense bouts.

On Friday in the Bennachie Leisure Centre, Insch, Boxing Scotland Ltd’s newly crowned novice super-heavyweight champion Paterson faced the home club’s Colin Morrison in the semi-final.

Morrison is the only person to have beaten Paterson in his fledging career and tonight saw the tables emphatically turned.

Paterson used his fast jab to good effect in the opening exchanges, creating the space to fire in thumping right crosses that broke the resolve of Morrsion.

Always fighting a rear-guard battle, Morrison tried to stem the barrage of fierce punches coming his way, but to no avail.

Paterson was in an uncompromising mood and kept up the pressure to the final bell, winning an unanimous points verdict from the ringside judges.

On Saturday the venue moved to Inverurie and the Garioch Leisure Centre for a gala dinner show.

James faced a man mountain of an opponent in the form of Mark Cowie from St Mary’s ABC, who outweighed him by 10 kilos and stood at six-feet-seven inches tall – a good four inches taller than Paterson who came in at 98 kilos and is six-foot-three inches tall.

Given his height and weight advantage, Cowie adopted a strange tactic: staying close to Paterson and spoiling, holding and smothering; instead of standing off and using his reach to keep his opponent at range.

Paterson has learned fast over a busy few weeks and worked to create space and distance from where he fired in crunching right crosses to the large but seemingly limited Cowie.

Power and quality of punch was Paterson’s and he pressured his opponent for three hard-fought rounds.

His pressure and power wore down the larger Cowie, who looked relieved to have survived to the final bell in the bout.

James Paterson was awarded the decision by another unanimous points verdict and also the North District title, to add to the national title he won just two days beforehand in Bennachie.