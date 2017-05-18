Wonderful birthday gesture shows class of Arbroath chairman John Christison

Arbroath fan Dave Ramsay was gutted to be missing the club’s landmark day on Saturday, May 6 as he celebrated his 70th birthday - at Gayfield!

Dave marked his 70th with a party in the hospitality suite at Arbroath alongside 70 guests and a great evening was had by all.

The birthday boy teamed up with fellow musicians Ian Esplin and Johnny McInroy and Stewart McGlynn to perform a couple of sets of the music they played in the 60’s when they played at the Windmill Hotel, the Rosely Hotel and the Viewfield Hotel in Arbroath.

Dave said:”Fifty years on, it was great to play our music again, as many of the guests on Saturday were regulars when we played together in these venues.

“The biggest bonus of the evening came when John Christison and his brother Derek, came in later with the League Two trophy which the club had just clinched that afternoon.”

Mr Ramsay admitted he was taken aback by the gesture, saying there was a lot of emotion in the room when John and Derek popped in.

He said: “It was quite emotional for me, and all my family and guests.

“As a lifelong Lichties supporter it was just brilliant, as all the guests were the first group of people to see and hold the cup after the presentation.

“Even the guests who do not follow football were caught up in the excitement of the occasion, and it was especially poignant for John as that was his last game as chairman.”

Dave insisted on a no presents occasion, and instead asked the guests to make a donation towards the excellent work of Arbroath Town Mission.

A total of £752 was raised through the generous donations of guests, and two guests who wish to remain anonymous rounded the figure up to £1,000 to support this local service.

John Christison said: “What a day. There were 1,200 Arbroath supporters at Stirling to see the Lichties’ historic moment, and I knew that Dave was gutted because he could not be there.

“The reception we got from his guests was fantastic. This was my last game as chairman, and I could not have wished for a better way to finish my time at Gayfield.”