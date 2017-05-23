Visitors hit Broughty Athletic for six

A woeful second-half performance saw Broughty Athletic het hit for six for the second time at home in 21 days by a rampant Bonnyrigg Rose side at a rain-soaked Whitton Park.

With one eye on a cup final next Sunday, Broughty went into the game having to leave Ryan Suttie, Ross McCord and Paul McLellan on the bench as all three players were a booking away from next week’s showpiece.

The visitors showed their intentions as early as the fourth minute, shooting wide of the post.

It took until the 21st minute for Broughty to try a shot on goal: Charlie King shooting from 25 yards out but it was easily saved.

The deadlock was finally broken on 31 minutes. A corner was swung in, headed down, and tapped in at the far post.

Another corner was the cause of the second –Ross saved well only for the ball to stay in the six yard box and be nodded in.

Ten minutes into the second half and Bonnyrigg got their third from a low cross that somehow skidded on the surface and slipped under the goalkeeper.

Within a minute they had their fourth after a poor back header from the Broughty defence.

And then another minute later Bonnyrigg got another to make it five after the defence were cut open.

In the 65th minute the visitors scored their final goal from close-range.

To sum-up Broughty’s bad day, defender Barry Myles was shown a red card for falling over.