Rob Roy to face Linlithgow Rose in Junior Cup cracker

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy will host Linlithgow Rose in the one of the plum ties of the Scottish Junior Cup fifth round.

Both Stewart Maxwell's Rabs side and Mark Bradley's Rose have designs on winning the trophy, but one of them won't make the quarter-finals after they were paired together for a last 16 showdown.

Rob Roy have already put out holders Glenafton and got to the quarter-finals last year while Rose, then under Todd Lumsden, made the semis before going out to Auchinleck Talbot.

The tie will mean reunion with his old team-mates for Luke Whelan who was part of Rabs' run last season before moving to Queen's Park and has just been signed by Linlithgow.

In other ties there will be another massive match between the past two runners-up with Auchinleck Talbot facing Pollok.

Bonnyrigg Rose, beaten semi-finalists last year, will host 2016 winners Beith if the Ayrshire side overcome Jeanfield Swifts in their fourth round tie.

Bo'ness United will face a trip to either Kilbirnie Ladeside or Forfar West End if they get past Rutherglen Glencairn.

And the winners of the clash between Kilsyth Rangers and Carnoustie Panmure will be at home to either Arthurlie or Gartcairn.

The full draw is:

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Linlithgow Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose v Jeanfield Swifts or Beith

Irvine Meadow v Lochee United

Kilbirnie Ladeside or Forfar West End v Rutherglen Glencairn or Bo’ness United

Auchinleck Talbot v Pollok

Yoker Athletic v Wishaw or /Forth Wanderers

Kilsyth Rangers or Carnoustie v Arthurlie or Gartcairn

Sauchie v Hurlford or Haddington

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, February 17