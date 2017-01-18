Report: Stunning comeback sees Arbroath reduce gap to five

A stunning double by Ryan McCord inspired a Lichties comeback as they scored four goals in a rampant 26 minute spell to sweep aside Berwick Rangers.

Berwick Rangers were dealt an early blow as experienced keeper Kevin Walker sustained an injury during the warm up, with 19-year-old keeper Sean Brennan stepping up from the bench.

The setback didn’t stop the Wee Gers from taking a sensational lead in the 15th minute.

A long ball from Pat Scullion was latched onto by Michael McKenna at the far side of the penalty box and he stunned everyone when he smashed a blistering half volley into the roof of the net.

The goal allowed the visitors to slow the tempo of the game at every opportunity and as referee Munro failed to award the Lichties a free kick from a obvious pass back, it became a frustrating first half for the Lichties.

Arbroath made a strong start to the second half and pulled level after McCord showed great skill, cutting back to lose his covering defender and calmly slotting past Brennan with his left foot.

The Lichties had David Gold to thank as he cleared a thumping Scullion header.

Substitute Josh Skelly provided the perfect cross from the right which allowed McCord to head into the net from the back post as he claimed his second goal in the 74th minute.

A third goal followed just five minutes later and this time it was a cross from the left by Bobby Linn which allowed substitute Martin Scott to head into the net just 40 seconds after coming onto the field.

The young Berwick keeper suffered an unfortunate moment as he tried to kick the ball as Malin closed in but the ball bobbled forcing him to miss the ball as he swung, allowing Malin to tap home his first Arbroath goal from the edge of the box.

The Arbroath players dedicated the victory to their supporters as they pitched in during the week to help lay and lift the protective pitch covers.