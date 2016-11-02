REPORT: Lichties maintain hold on top four spot but only just

Berwick and Arbroath had to settle for a point apiece following a 1-1 draw at Shielfield on Saturday.

The Lichties deservedly led at the break after former Berwick player David Gold gave the visitors the lead.

And it was only a superb free kick from Steven Thomson which saved the day for the hosts, meaning both teams remain separated by only one point in the table.

Berwick had a claim for an early penalty turned aside when former Lichtie Greg Rutherford appeared to be floored just as he was about to pull the trigger, but referee Grant Irvine was unmoved.

Martin Scott headed wide from a cross on the right as Arbroath tried to get a foothold in the game.

Rutherford was presented with a chance when Jordyn Sheerin slid the ball into his path, but visiting keeper Ricky Gomes was off his line quickly to block.

Former Berwick player Gold forced home keeper Kevin Walker into an acrobatic save with a shot from distance, but on 20 minutes he opened the scoring when he danced past two defenders before shooting low into the net.

Less than a minute later another low ball fizzed across the Berwick penalty area, but there were no takers.

At the other end, a Darren Lavery cross was deflected and Gomes had to punch clear and Rutherford was only inches away from a Sheerin cross, but at half-time it remained 1-0.

The second half was only three minutes old when Steven Thomson equalised with a sweetly struck free kick which beat Gomes hands down, curling into the side netting.

Minutes later Thomson shot narrowly wide after Sheerin created the opening.

On 71 minutes Thomson sent a lovely cross into the box for Sheerin, who controlled it well, but Gomes was equal to his effort from close range.

Mark Whatley then waltzed through the Berwick midfield, but he pulled his effort wide.

In the final minute Thomson found himself standing over another free kick, in exactly the same spot, but this time he lifted the ball over.