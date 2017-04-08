Report: Forfar Athletic stay top after draw with Arbroath

It's as you were at the top of League Two after Forfar Athletic drew 1-1 with Arbroath on Saturday.

The Loons remain a point clear of their rivals after the sides split the points at the end of an enthralling game.

Josh Peters had given Forfar a deserved lead after the restart before Ryan McCord levelled with a free kick.

Gary Bollan will be the happier manager of the two with his team still top of the table with just four games left to play.

Marc Scott was the first to make in-roads into a danger zone when Gavin Swankie played him through, but Bryan Hodge tracked superbly and halted the winger with a lovely slide challenge.

A throw-in found its way to Steven Doris inside the box but his shot was poor and easily saved by Grant Adam.

Danny Denholm was released down the left flank on 13 minutes but his deadly-looking cross was headed wide by Ricky Little, with Michael Travis sending a bullet header right at Ricky Gomes from the subsequent corner.

The hosts were well on top and got into the box through Denholm and Josh Peters, but neither player could force an opening for Forfar.

A wonderful ball from Chris McLaughlin was collected beautifully by Scott, he glided past Hodge but couldn't get a shot off.

Arbroath broke and a cross found Bobby Linn whose volley was well over the bar.

The best chance of the game came on the 34th minute for Forfar when Josh Peters smashed an effort at goal, Gomes got a hand to it but Omar Kader had to hook the ball off the line to deny the hosts a deserved opener.

The Loons went close again two minutes before the break, Swankie curling a shot wide after Lister led a fantastic counter-attack.

Just a minute into the second half and the Loons went in front at last, Peters smashing home from close range after Gomes had parried Swankie's shot from 20 yards into the striker's path.

Forfar were looking comfortable and didn't have a worry until a scramble in their own penalty area led to Ryan McCord having a looping effort from inside the box well saved by Adam.

The Lichties were inches away from a leveller on 63 minutes before Scott was harshly booked for a foul on Mark Whatley on the edge of the box.

And McCord got the visitors level with his set piece, curling the ball into the top corner despite Adam getting a palm to it.

Swankie put in a decent cross at the other end but Peters, back to goal, could only hook a shot wide of the near post.

McCord's free kick from deep was flapped at by Kader before Travis cleared the danger, and moments later substitute Bryan Prunty had a low shot blocked.

There were no chances of note following that but the action was flowing from end to end at a breathless pace.

Andy Munro's header was saved by Gomes before Swankie sliced well wide from the edge of the box as the Loons ramped up the pressure.

And Gomes had to be sharp seconds later to deny Lister from inside the box.

Linn sent a hanging cross to the back post in the last minute but Prunty's header was inches wide of the far corner.