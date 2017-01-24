Report: Arbroath undone by lucky Annan Athletic

Arbroath suffered a rare league defeat as Annan Athletic grabbed a shock 2-1 victory on Saturday at Gayfield.

A week earlier, the Lichties had scored four goals in a 26 minute period and that momentum was still present as they attacked Annan from the get-o and were rewarded with an early goal.

It was a simple, but beautiful goal.

A quick throw by keeper Ricky Gomes allowed Omar Kader to run 30 yards before he switched play and found Bobby Linn on the left wing.

The pace of Linn allowed him to breeze past his marker, before he cut the ball back from the byline to Steven Doris who controlled the ball with his back to goal before spinning and shooting into the goal from four yards out.

The Lichties kept up the pressure and McCord, Linn, Kader and Whatley all fired shots at Blair Currie in the Annan goal.

There was a defining moment in the 36th minute when Eddie Ferns skipped past three defenders before being sent flying through the air by Currie, as rushed to the ball.

It looked a penalty from every angle, but astonishingly referee Millar instead awarded a free kick to Currie as Ferns required treatment from the challenge.

The very next attack produced a penalty kick for Annan Athletic.

Nathan Flanagan played a neat one-two with Peter Weatherson, evading the Arbroath defence before Gomes was adjudged to have brought Flanagan down, with former Lichtie Darren Ramsay scoring from the spot.

The Lichties didn’t let the goal change their game plan as they continued to attack into second half. Defender Colin Hamilton had a header cleared off the line then a strike blocked by a shoulder as Annan tried to hold on.

Annan Athletic won their only corner kick of the match after a mix up in the Arbroath defence but took full advantage, stunning Gayfield when Raffia Krissian headed past Gomes in the 68th minute.

Blair Currie produced two stunning saves to deny Linn and McCord as the Lichties battered the Annan goal.

Referee Millar was embroiled again as Arbroath thought they had equalised.

A cross by Linn was headed across goal by substitute Martin Scott where McCord did well to hit the ball on the bounce.

Currie dived low to save, but the ball looked to have crossed the line before the keeper recovered and managed to hold the ball on the line with his arm.

With only seconds left on the clock the protests of Arbroath players were waved away as the full time whistle blew.