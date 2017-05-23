Referee crucial in Panmure’s last home game of season

Carnoustie Panmure lost 3-1 at home to Bo’ness United in their final home game of the season on Saturday.

With several players missing for a variety of reason, manager Alan McSkimming was forced into changes with Roddy Black partnering Danny Millar at the centre of defence.

Bo’ness, who temselves had rested players with a view to Monday night’s cup tie with Linlithgow, took the lead after just three minutes through Roddy MacLennan and four minutes later it got worse for Panmure as Calum Smith curled an effort into Jamie Robbie’s top corner.

Carnoustie came back into it and forced United keeper Andy Murphy into a number of saves before Sam Simpson rifled the ball home on 33 minutes to pull a goal back.

Shortly after, Simpson appeared to be taken out by Murphy but the referee signalled for a goal-kick.

Early in the second-half, Murphy appeared to take out Carnoustie player Scott Gray in the box, but once again the referee waved play-on – to the surprise of the crowd.

Bo’ness made sure of the points just after the hour mark when Smith seized on a poor clearance from Ryan Taylor to hit a curled lob beyond Robbie and into the net.

Mark Johnson, Panmure general manager, said: “With the side we had out this afternoon we can’t be too disappointed, but I thought the game turned on the two penalty decision not being given.

“[If] we go in [at half-time] at 2-2, it’s a different game, especially if the referee then gives the second one.

“To my way of thinking, if they aren’t penalties then both players have dived but not been booked.

“Having said that, it wasn’t easy out there for the players or officials.”