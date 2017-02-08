Panmure head to quarter finals

Carnoustie Panmure went into Saturday’s GA Engineering Cup tie with Islavale with just two fit substitutes on the bench.

Despite this they went on to win the third round tie 4-1.

With only 13 available players, manager Alan McSkimming was forced into changes.

Jamie Robb came back in place of Alan Cormack; Pat Smith came in for Gordon Macdonald and Ryan Taylor came in for Luke McGeehan.

This resulted in the need of a reshuffle with Smith playing just behind Sam Simpson and Ryan Taylor on the left of a midfield four.

Carnoustie started well and took the lead through Ryan Roche when a corner was headed backwards by Ewan Buggins, hitting Roche and going in.

Steven Cook made it 2-0 on 19 minutes when he slammed the ball home after a fine passing move.

With just over half an hour gone the Gowfers lost Roche with what looked like a very serious knee injury that resulted in the big centre half heading for Ninewells.

The second half was just 10 minutes old when another Buggins header came back off a post and hit Danny Millar in the midrift and went in.

And then 10 minutes later Jamie McCabe confused the keeper with a deceptively deliberate miss hit shot that went in at the near post.

The visitors pulled one back on 78 minutes when a Scott McIntosh effort hit the inside of the post and was adjudged to have crossed the line before Steven Cook could clear the ball.

While it was not a vintage performance, Panmure won the tie nonetheless and now progress to the quarter-finals where they face a trip across the Tay to play Tayport at the Canniepairt.

Panmure manager Alan McSkimming

He said: “It’s a cup that we want to do well in.

“They have a large history and have won a lot of trophies, but it’s about what we can do on the day.

“If we do what we are capable of then we can definitely go through to the semi-finals.”