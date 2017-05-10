MSP lodges motion to congratulate Lichties

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey has lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament congratulating Arbroath Football Club on their League Two title victory.

Mr Dey commented: “I texted Lichties chairman John Christison immediately following the final whistle on Saturday to congratulate the club but I wanted to do something more formal than that to note their success.

“Being crowned champions is fantastic for the players, management and staff, as an achievement in itself, but of course securing promotion also means next season will bring exciting fresh challenges with new teams to be faced and grounds to be visited.”

Mr Dey’s motion, lodged on May 8 and supported by David Torrance, James Dornan, Alex Rowley, Jeremy Balfour, Ash Denham, Kenneth Gibson, Joan McAlpine, Clare Haughey, Stuart McMillan, Richard Lyle, Ivan McKee, Sandra White, Ben Macpherson and Fulton MacGregor, noted the 11-point gap Arbroath overcame to claim the title, ahead of local rivals Forfar Athletic.

The full motion reads: “That the Parliament congratulates Arbroath on winning the League Two title; notes that, although the Red Lichties were at one stage 11 points adrift of top spot, under the leadership of veteran manager, Dick Campbell, the players managed to overhaul their Angus rivals, Forfar Athletic, to be crowned champions; understands that this is a fifth career promotion with four different clubs for Dick, and wishes the Gayfield Park side, and its fans, every success for the 2017-18 season in League One.”