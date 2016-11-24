Mark Whatley won’t get down after late sucker punch costs Arbroath the win

Arbroath skipper Mark Whatley thought the win was in the bag towards the end of Saturday’s clash with Stirling Albion.

But an injury time brace from Sean Dickson meant the 10-man Lichties had to settle for a point and a 2-2 draw from their visit to Forthbank Stadium.

Whatley admitted Dickson’s first goal was avoidable from Arbroath’s perspective, but the equalising goal was simply something special.

Mark said: “It was looking like the perfect result. Losing a man so early on wasn’t ideal but when we got the second goal, I was thinking that it’d be a great three points. I thought we had the win and everybody else did, and it’s a sickener.

“Reflecting on it, it’s frustrating but there’s nothing you can do. We’ve continued our unbeaten run and we’ll take it forward.

“Hindsight is a great thing, we can say we could’ve made two points up on Forfar who drew but hey, it’s a draw and we move on. We’ll take the positives into the Scottish Cup this weekend away to Clyde.

“I couldn’t believe their equaliser. When you’re down to 10 men, you expect the opposition to have long range efforts because you naturally sit back a bit. They had a few opportunities from distance but it never really bothered us.

“Then the last one, in the last second and the hardest one, it’s brilliant. Fair play to him, it’s excellent technique. Sometimes you need to put your hands up and say “That’s a great finish.”

“The first one is slack, there’s confusion as to who’s clearing it so that’s the one that’s annoying because it was avoidable. But again that’s hindsight. We’ve not lost any ground though, we’ve kept unbeaten so we’ll keep going.”

This Saturday sees Arbroath head to Cumbernauld to face Clyde in the Scottish Cup and Whatley is expecting another tough clash at the site of the Lichties’ only league defeat of the campaign so far.

Adding to the fixture’s spice will be the 4-0 hammering Arbroath gave the Bully Wee a few weeks ago, which Barry Ferguson’s men will be desperate to make amends for.

Whatley added: “The Scottish Cup gives you a week off from the league, it’s an exciting one-off game and you’re hoping to get through. Clyde will be looking to rectify the result from a couple of weeks ago. But if you look at that performance, it wasn’t an easy win for us.

“Looking at the start of the second half, they dominated and if they’d nicked a goal you never know. We’ve scored at the perfect times.

“We’re not silly enough to be complacent going into this game. We know it’ll be tough, we got beat there earlier in the season in our only league defeat so we want to rectify that.

“It won’t be easy and they’ll be right up for it after losing 4-0 to us.”