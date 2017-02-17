Loyalty to the Lichties rewarded

At the recent Burns supper held by Arbroath Football Club, Chairman John Christison was presented with an award to celebrate his loyal service.

At 26 years, the longest-serving chairman of any Scottish club, John Christison has been keen to expand the role of AFC and, along with fellow directors, has brought about real and lasting connections between club and community. John was given a civic reception by Angus Council in 2015, to mark his contribution to Scottish football and the strong community links he has forged. Having served as a committee member prior to becoming Chairman, it was felt that this was an appropriate point to recognise John’s loyalty to the Lichties. The award was jointly presented by Bobby Kane, president of the Robert Burns World Federation, and Tom “Big Tam” Cargill, an Arbroath Football Club legend. The awards were sponsored by Mearns Heritage Services, and Castle Trophies, Stonehaven. Dave Ramsay, director of Mearns Heritage Services, said: “As Bobby Kane’s Immortal Memory speech portrayed the Robert Burns’ values of friendship and loyalty, it seemed an appropriate occasion to present the awards, as recognition of loyal service to the club. From managers, players, support staff and fans, there is a strong track record of loyalty in Arbroath Football Club, and it is right and proper that John’s valuable contribution was recognised.”