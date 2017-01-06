Lichties duo join Wee Gers

Defenders Michael Dunlop and Gary Phillips were both released from their Arbroath Contracts and subsequently both have signed for Berwick Rangers.

Dunlop, 23, was one of Dick Campbell’s first signings last summer as he made the move from Station Park to be reunited with his former boss, but with the partnership of Colin Hamilton and Ricky Little, Dunlop has found it hard to break into the starting line-up. The player made five starting appearances and a further four from the bench.

Gary Phillips, 28, signed for the Lichties in summer 2016 from Largs Thistle and impressed with his versatility, playing either in midfield or at left-back with his bursting runs from defence. He made 12 starting appearances and a further two from the bench.