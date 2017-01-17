Kane Hester thrilled to be at Montrose Roselea after scoring seven times on first start for club

Striker Kane Hester is loving his football again after scoring SEVEN times in Montrose Roselea’s record-breaking 16-0 win over Fochabers on Saturday.

The young goal machine is on loan at Roselea from League Two title chasers Arbroath and Hester is delighted to be back playing regular football.

Saturday’s clash at Links Park - due to weather rendering Broomfield Park unplayable - was Kane’s second outing for Roselea and just his first start.

Hester hopes to do all he can to help the Junior side achieve their goal of promotion to the North Region Super League at the first time of asking.

He said: “I was surprised by the score to be honest. It’s a very good result for the boys.

“Coming into a new team is usually hard but I feel like I’ve broken in quite well. Hopefully we keep the good run going now.

“That was my second game, I came on as a sub last week because I’d only signed on the Friday night.

“I’d say it was seven I scored, it’s not an own goal! My last one, I hit it from the halfway line and it hit the crossbar, bounced off the line then hit the keeper’s foot and went in so I’m claiming it.

“It’s a good bunch at Montrose. I know most of them with living in the town and it’s good to know the boys. The part I’m enjoying a lot about it is that I have much less travel to do. I can turn up and just play football, rather than driving for ages.

“The best bit though is playing regular football. Getting 90 minutes under you every week, you just feel great.

“There’s a real buzz about the place. They’re so close to the top with so many games in hand, they really feel like they can go up.

“We’ve got the top in the league in two weeks, Spey Valley up by Aviemore, so hopefully we can get a result there and help us on the way to promotion.”

Kane hopes to do his best for Montrose, not only to do right by his new club but also to try and catch the eye of Lichties manager Dick Campbell.

He added: “Dick just said he wants me to go out, get game-time, score some goals and enjoy my football again. Hopefully I can come back and go a job because there’s only like nine games left for Roselea until their season is finished, then I’ll be back with Arbroath.”