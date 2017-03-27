Junior round-up: Hitman Hart hammers Hi-Hi

Forfar West End kept up their promotion push with a fantastic 4-1 victory over Haddington Athletic on Saturday.

Striker Graeme Hart grabbed all four goals at Strathmore Park as the Hi-Hi were put to the sword on a sun-soaked day.

West End’s victory means they keep pace with Premier Division leaders Kennoway Star Hearts who beat fellow title rivals Sauchie Juniors 4-2 at the weekend.

Forfar are five points behind Kennoway but boast two games in hand.

Kirrie Thistle returned to the top of the North Division with a 3-0 win at home to Blairgowrie.

Scone Thistle’s draw means Kirrie were able to join their fellow Jags on 44 points, but their magnificent goal difference puts them in front of both Thornton Hibs and Scone.

Brechin Vics suffered a disappointing loss at home to fellow strugglers Lochore Welfare, with the Fife side winning 3-2.

Those teams are joined in the bottom three by Forfar Albion, whose 5-0 home loss to Kinnoull saw them go bottom on goal difference.

All three sides are anchored on eight points, with the next team above them sitting in 17 points, though Brechin do have a couple of extra games to play over their bottom three compatriots.

Arbroath Vics lost 4-0 at Coupar Angus in a disappointing result.

In the Super League, Broughty Athletic defeated bottom club Fauldhouse United 2-0 while Carnoustie Panmure drew 1-1 with Jeanfield Swifts.

It’s a big one for the Gowfers this weekend when they host runaway league leaders Kelty Hearts at Laing Park in the Super League.

The Fed are in East of Scotland Cup action as they travel to face league rivals Broxburn Athletic.

Forfar West End visit Arniston Rangers in a tricky fixture in the Premier and in the North Division, Kirrie visit Lochore.

Brechin Vics host Dundee North End while Albion go to Lochee Harp.