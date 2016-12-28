Josh Skelly happy to stay with Arbroath for rest of season

Loan star Josh Skelly doesn't know what's happening with his Dundee loan deal, but he's happy to stay at Gayfield if he's told to.

The 19-year-old forward has been a key player for Dick Campbell's Lichties in his second loan spell with the club and has recently starred in an unfamiliar wide role.

Skelly said he is learning a great deal from the talent forwards in Arbroath's ranks and added he's happy to play wherever, and for whoever, he's asked.

He said: "I’m enjoying playing out wide, I’m happy playing anywhere because it’s been difficult to get in the team as the boys have gone on a great run. I’ve got a jersey now and the gaffer’s told me I need to work hard to keep it.

"I’m on loan from Dundee until January 10th and I don’t know what’s happening. If I wasn’t enjoying myself here I wouldn’t have come back. We’ve got a good team and we’re challenging for the title. Winning this was massive because Forfar not playing puts the pressure on them.

"It’s a good team, even on the bench, and with guys like Martin Scott not making the squad says a lot. Anyone can come off the bench and make a contribution. Hopefully we can keep getting pressure on Forfar.

"It’s massive for me at 19 to play beside guys like Linn, Doris, Prunty and Scott - it only helps me to learn from these players. Me, Bobby and McCord are Dundee guys so we see each other a lot and since I’ve come in the boys have really welcomed me.

"It makes you confident to play and they encourage me to try things on the park, they don’t get on my back if it doesn’t work. I was here last season but it was very different.

"Since I’ve came in the manager has been excellent for me and if my deal is extended I’d be delighted to stay here. Hopefully come May we’ve maybe got something to lift. If we keep winning, Forfar need to keep winning."