Helicopter Saturday confirmed for thrilling conclusion to League Two title battle

Scottish League Two is set for a thrilling conclusion this Saturday as Angus rivals Arbroath and Forfar Athletic fight it out for the title – and in what has become a Scottish football tradition, the trophy will be delivered to the winners by helicopter.

High-flying Forfar Athletic have been out in front for most of the 2016/17 Ladbrokes League Two season however their one-point advantage was reversed at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw away to bottom club Cowdenbeath.

At the same time, a Ryan McCord hat-trick helped airborne Arbroath edge Elgin City 3-2 at Gayfield to soar top by a single point.

Dick Campbell's men travel to Stirling Albion knowing a win will guarantee them the title while Forfar must beat Annan Athletic at Station Park and hope the Red Lichties slip up at Forthbank.

The SPFL has booked a PDG helicopter, based at Cumbernauld Airport, which will travel with the Ladbrokes League Two trophy to a site close to both stadiums late Saturday afternoon.

As soon as the eventual winners are confirmed it will then be swiftly delivered to the ground of the triumphant team and presented to them in front of their supporters.

This will be the latest of several occasions a helicopter has been used to deliver a trophy to newly-crowned champions outwith the top division on the final day of the season.

Morton (2014/15 Scottish League 1 champions), Dundee (2013/14 Scottish Championship champions), Stirling Albion (2009/10 SFL Second Division champions) and Gretna (2006/07 SFL First Division champions) are the most recent examples.

It all promises to be a stirring end to a dramatic title chase with the runners-up having to console themselves with a second crack at promotion via the play-offs.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “Yet again, as the Scottish football season draws to a close we have no shortage of drama across the four leagues and it’s fantastic that there will be so much focus on the Ladbrokes League Two championship race this Saturday.

“The SPFL helicopter delivering the trophy to league champions creates images and memories that will last a lifetime for the supporters involved. We wish all clubs the very best of luck this weekend.”

David MacDonald, Media and Sponsorship for Ladbrokes, said: "Season 2016/17 across all four leagues in the Ladbrokes SPFL has once again delivered many memorable moments so it is fitting we bring Ladbrokes League 2 to a close in such exciting fashion.

“As proud backers of Scottish football we congratulate both Arbroath and Forfar Athletic for contributing to such a great season and wish the players, staff and supporters of both clubs a day to remember.”