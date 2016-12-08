Harp pluck victory from Vics’ hands after Arbroath rally

A freak late goal cost Arbroath Vics at least a point as they went down 4-3 to Lochee Harp on Saturday.

The Vics were delighted to get back to action after bad weather had seen the junior football programme frozen out for the previous couple of weeks.

Arbroath looked livelier in the opening exchanges and Ryan Lewis sent a shot from distance just wide of the target after he had been played in by Steve Florence.

A fine move involving Rikki Gillespie, Garry Warren and Ryan Lewis ended with the latter seeing his close range shot from a tight angle being turned around the post by Peter Garty for a fruitless corner.

But despite having not posed much of a threat going forward, it was Lochee who took the lead in the 25th minute when Derryn Kesson laid the ball off for Graham Allan to volley past Arran Lyall in goal.

Harp added a second 10 minutes later when a defensive mix-up allowed Derryn Kesson to get a shot away which was well blocked by Lyall, only for Cammy McMahon to seize upon the rebound and slam it home for 2-0.

Ryan Lewis and Rikki Gillespie exchanged passes at the other end with Lewis finishing nicely to pull a goal back, before Garry Warren rolled the ball into an empty net after collecting a stunning pass from Marc Walker.

And Walker completed the remarkable turnaround in the final minute of the first half, bursting through the defence and firing home for 3-2 after nice work from Gillespie.

Both sides had chances at the beginning of the second period before 15-year-old keeper Lyall made a quality save to deny Mark Kelly from the penalty spot.

Graham Allan went one better soon after though, managing to convert his spot kick after Frankie Mullen was brought down by Sam Clark.

It looked as if the teams would have to settle for a point apiece but three minutes from time, Lochee grabbed a winner in the most bizarre of circumstances.

Florence played a pass back to young goalie Lyall, but the ball took an excruciating bobble in front of him as he went to kick it clear and it bounced behind him and into the net.

Once again, it was a match from which Vics deserved to take something.

Arbroath are at home this Saturday when they play host to Coupar Angus in league action, kick-off at 1.30pm.