Hamilton and Doris say Arbroath can be a force in League One

Colin Hamilton said winning the League Two title was exactly what he came to Arbroath to do.

And it’s even sweeter for Hammy because he got to make amends for being part of the Lichties side relegated to the bottom tier of Scottish football back in 2014.

He said: “This is what I signed for in the summer. I could see the kind of people the gaffer was bringing in and that was a big part in coming here.

“I was part of the squad that got relegated, it was a freak year and it’s a year we want to forget about it but it’s so good to be part of the team that gets us promoted back there.”

The centre half believes Dick Campbell is going to be a crucial factor in making Arbroath a real force in League One next season.

He continued: “We’re not going up just to make up the numbers. When Paul Sheerin took them up he almost took them up again, so you can go up and do well in the next league.

“Maybe the gaffer will make a couple of changes and he’s been about, he has a load of contacts so he won’t struggle to get the right guys in. This is 100 per cent where the club should be.

“Dick has a pull factor. The guys he’s bringing in, the guys here already like Doris and Linn. The way he talks and everything, you just want to play for him.”

Steven Doris echoed Hamilton, saying that Campbell shouldn’t have a problem strengthening the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Doris said: “Hopefully Dick can bring in a few players in the summer and we can strengthen up for League One.

“This shows the potential of Arbroath as a club in terms of fans and everything.

“Last time I was here we won the league, we went up and almost won the league again so it’s definitely achievable.”