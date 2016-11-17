Good spirit at club says Arbroath goal hero Scott

Arbroath goal hero Martin Scott feels that his team were “due a performance” like the one that won them a 4-0 victory against Clyde at the weekend.

Scott scored twice in the game that lifted Arbroath to third in League Two.

He said: “Anybody who’s been at the most recent games can see that it was only a matter of time before it all clicked.

“To be fair to Clyde, they came back into it in the second-half, which they were always going to after a stuffy first half.

“Both teams were battling hard.”

But he added that the “quality came out in the end” and conceded that “we got the breaks we needed”.

But he added: “We were clinical in front of goal. If you look at the goals and some of the composure in the final third, the gaffer’s been on about it for weeks.

“If we make the right decisions in these areas, we’ll usually get goals from it. There was some good play and we’re moving forward as a group.

“It’s a squad game, everybody put in a great shift from the guys who started to the guys who came off the bench.

“Everybody’s pushing hard and it’s competitive for places.”

Climbing to third in the league has undoubtedly left a good feeling around the club.

Scott said: “There’s a real spirit in the camp and it’s good for the club.

“It’s going well at the minute but it’s football, we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves, but we’ll keep going.

“In the last few weeks we’ve been working hard from front to back, stopping the opponents getting possession right through to the lads at the back.”

And he adds that manager Dick Campell is not short of options.

“The gaffer’s got options, especially in the final third.

“The depth is unbelievable, for a club like Arbroath it’s great.

“It’s very positive and the guys are all working hard, whether they’re not starting or if they’re coming off in games. It’s not all going to be positive, we know that, we’re boiling along nicely.”