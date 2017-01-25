Gayfield set to host club’s Burn Supper

Caption

This year’s event will be highly significant as the club will have the privilege of having Bobby Kane, World President of the Robert Burns Federation, as their keynote speaker, providing the Immortal Memory to Robert Burns our national bard.

The traditional Burns Supper at Gayfield has grown and developed over the years, thanks to Iain Wishart who was the first guest speaker at the first AFC Burns supper in 2009

This year Iain will offer the toast to ‘The Lasses’ and as a recognition of his inaugural speech, he will be presented with a trophy to acknowledge his contribution to the Arbroath Football Club and Burns tradition.

As the longest serving chairman of any Scottish football club, John Christison has been keen to expand the role of Arbroath Football Club in the community, and along with fellow directors, has brought about real and lasting connections between club and community.

From a wide ranging calendar of prestigious social events and hospitality for home games, including the introduction of an AFC Hall of Fame, to the involvement of the local schools and community football teams each week at Gayfield, Arbroath Football Club has grown to be more than just a Saturday event under his chairmanship.

Bobby Kane as president of the Robert Burns World Federation, and keynote speaker, is a tremendous boost for this year’s event.

He will be in good company with Ken Smith, and Frank Ferguson, who are also guest speakers for the evening. Both Ken and Frank are past presidents of the prestigious Arbroath Burns Club, and also members of the Robert Burns World Federation, and will be key participants on the evening.

Completing the line-up of the top table will be Johnny Gauld, the Caledonian Cowboy, author, entertainer and good friend to Arbroath Football Club, piping out the teams on match days, when he is in the locality.

Karen Kane will provide a robust ‘Reply to the Lasses’ for Iain Wishart, beforethe sweet and emotional renditions of the classic Burns songs by local favourite Eck Whitton.

Roddy Campbell, chief steward at Arbroath Football Club, will be the haggis bearer, and as a Falklands veteran, wears the Scottish national dress with pride.

Arbroath Football Club chairman John Christison said: “Once again, our host and great supporter of the club Dave Ramsay has surpassed himself and put together a world class top table of Burns aficionados, who will no doubt regale the company with their own unique portrait of the complex Scot that was Robert Burns.

“We are privileged to have them grace our supper in celebration of the Bard.”

The evening includes a 3 course meal followed by tea/coffee.

Please contact Julie Harper - 07864 195158 to book.

Tickets £20.00