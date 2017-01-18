Gavin Malin says Arbroath are in the driving seat in League Two title race

Goalscorer Gavin Malin says the outcome of the League Two title race is in Arbroath’s hands.

Saturday’s 4-1 win over Berwick Rangers took the Lichties to just five points behind leaders Forfar Athletic.

The sides face off two more times before the end of the season and Malin says those two fixtures mean Arbroath can fire themselves into the driving seat.

Malin said: “It puts things back in our hands if we beat Forfar twice but there’s a long way to go, and everyone can beat everyone in this league.

“I don’t think the ex-Forfar contingent here adds spice to the title race. We’re here because we like to work with Dick and Ian, we have no malice towards Forfar. I still speak to the lads there. It’s good we’re closing the gap because they keep telling us to watch the gap.

“The great team spirit is down to the management, it’s the atmosphere they create.”