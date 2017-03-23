Dick Campbell won’t let Arbroath players get carried away as they move ever closer to Forfar Athletic

Dick Campbell said the League Two table made for nice reading as his Arbroath side moved to just a point behind Forfar Athletic.

But the Lichties gaffer stressed that the Loons are still on top of the league and remain the team to chase down.

It’s safe to say that should Arbroath go on and win the title, Campbell will be keeping himself and his players grounded right until skipper Mark Whatley gets his hands on the trophy - he doesn’t operate in any other way.

And as the manager always says there’s a lot of football yet to be played, and professional displays like Saturday’s 2-0 win over Berwick Rangers are just what the Lichties need to keep up their excellent momentum as they go game by game towards the end of the season.

Dick said: “It’s three points away from home. The important thing was not giving goals away. Our goals against record is the best in the league.

“I think we definitely deserved to win the game, we had more chances than Berwick.

“We killed the game at 2-0. I saw no weaknesses. We’ve missed a few players who were unavailable for selection - Sukar, Ferns.

“We’ve came down here to face a very difficult team so I’m absolutely delighted about how we went about our job.

“We were clinical in how we addressed their system. I felt we had a wee bit more quality in the game. It’s never an easy game to come down to.

“A 2-0 win at Berwick, anyone would take that - it’s a very good result for us. It’s nice to look at the league table, it’s down to one point now and it’s down to whoever has that bit of luck and quality in that last bit.

“We certainly have a lot of momentum but let’s not get carried away, Forfar are top of the league and they’re still the ones to catch.”

It’s derby day on Saturday when Montrose visit Gayfield and the Gable Endies will be doing all they can to put a spanner in Arbroath’s good run, as well as their league title hopes.