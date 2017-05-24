Dick Campbell named as manager of the month

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has paid tribute to his players and staff after two honours were bestowed upon him for his achievements.

Campbell was named as the Ladbrokes League Two Manager of the Month for April and League Two Manager of the Season.

He claimed the awards after his players sealed the title on the final day after leapfrogging Forfar in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Campbell was keen to turn the spotlight on his colleagues and squad.

He said: “It’s been a fascinating year and, of course, I’m absolutely delighted with any award I receive.

“It doesn’t matter what else happens because winning the championship is what we’re all after.

“For me, I think it’s as good an effort by one of my teams from all the years I’ve been in the game.

“You win the championship because you accrue more points than anybody else and Forfar helped us a wee bit by dropping lots of points, but the last 15 games we only lost twice. That’s a magnificent effort and I’m very happy.

“It doesn’t matter what level you’re at, to win a championship is a great thing and the medals are well earned.

“When’s the best time to go top of the league? It’s got to be the last game of the season. Forfar’s been top of the table since day one.”

The campaign may have only just finished, but Campbell already has one eye on adding to his squad for a stint in League One from August.

He added: “I’m already planning for next season right now. My beliefs are very simple; I’ve had four championships and four promotions and anybody we sign in the summer has got to be better than what we’ve got.”