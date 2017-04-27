Dick Campbell hails Arbroath and issues battle cry - bring it on

Dick Campbell hailed his Arbroath side for keeping pace with League Two leaders Forfar Athletic then told his players - bring it on.

The Lichties’ 2-1 win over Cowdenbeath keeps them just a point behind their fierce rivals in the title chase with only two games remaining.

That leaves the ball firmly in Forfar’s court with two victories guaranteeing them the championship.

But Campbell said his side can only focus on getting two wins themselves and seeing what happens elsewhere.

He said: “At this stage of the season I’m just glad to get three points. It looks like it’s going to go to the wire.

“We have to win our home game next week. Forfar have to come down here and that won’t be easy.

“It’s all about what we do, we’ve got Elgin City at home now so we just have to win both of our games and see what happens with Forfar. Let’s bring it on.”

Goalscorer Ryan McCord continued his fine form with an inspired display in midfield and the Lichties architect hopes the team can fix their Gayfield scoring issues this weekend against Elgin City.

He said: “All we can do is win our next two games and see how it goes. We’ve been struggling at home so we need a good start next week.

“We’ve got a good group here. We need to be finishing our chances, that’s what’s been killing us.”

Arbroath host Elgin City while Forfar visit Cowdenbeath.