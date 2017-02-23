Dick Campbell commends referee for explaining decision

Dick Campbell was left frustrated by refereeing decisions for the third successive week on Saturday.

Arbroath were denied a penalty late on in their 1-1 draw with Stirling Albion and Campbell asked the official why the decision went against his side.

The referee told the Lichties boss that he felt the defender got the ball from the meaty challenge and Dick said he had to hold his hands up to the official for speaking to him after the game.

Campbell said: “This has happened two or three times now. My interpretation of the decision is that I think it’s a blatant penalty kick.

“Why would he go down? It’s a simple matter of rolling the ball into the net. But I’ll hold my hands up, the referee has told me he thinks the defender got a touch on the ball.

“But that’s three weeks in a row we’ve had critical decisions at critical times go against us. I’ve been a lover of referees for the 30 years I’ve been doing this, but they make important decisions and they need to accept criticisms if they get decisions wrong.

“But to be fair to the referee he’s stood and told me he thought the defender got a kick to the ball.

“I thought it was a reasonable point because Stirling are fighting for their lives, they’re fighting and fighting. Our quality in the final third let us down. We’ve got five great chances in the first half to put the game to bed, but we don’t.

“Ironically we’ve made up a point on Forfar. We know what’s going to happen, we’re going to go to the end of the season and fight for every point.

“We’re disappointed not to win at home and overall, you have to say the draw’s a fair result.”

Arbroath host bottom club Cowdenbeath this weekend.