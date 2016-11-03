Dick Campbell admits Arbroath struggle to turn draws into wins too often

Dick Campbell was frustrated yet again as his Arbroath side failed to turn a draw into a win after they left Berwick with just one point.

The score was 1-1 at full-time but Campbell said it should have been four or five nil to his team at half-time given how well they played in the opening 25 minutes or so.

But an inability to convert their chances cost Arbroath once more and Berwick got back into the game from a stunning free kick goal.

John Coughlin’s team went on to dominate the second half and could have got all three points, but again given the balance of play in the first half the visitors to Shielfield Park should have had the game won and done before then.

Despite the draw Arbroath remain fourth in the league though, just two wins behind leaders Forfar Athletic.

Dick said: “It was a complete mystery to me. I felt that we started the game very well.

“In the first 20-25 minutes we were well, well on top and we could have really been four up. We scored a good goal and missed a few sitters.

“Just before half-time they took their foot off the pedal and Berwick scored a magnificent free kick.

“I didn’t think it was a free-kick and I think everyone would agree with me.

“But from then on, Berwick played us off the park and they should have won the game. That annoyed me.

“We’re 10 games undefeated but we need to turn these draws into wins. But to be honest, we’re still only sitting six points off the leaders. There’s not a lot wrong with my team.

“We’re away down to Annan on Saturday and we thoroughly enjoyed it last season, though we played very well and ended up beat 4-1.

“I’ll certainly be making changes on Saturday.”