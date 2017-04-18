Comfortable Hibs see off Arbroath Vics in league tie

Arbroath Vics were back at home on Saturday but suffered a 3-0 defeat to title-chasers Thornton Hibs.

Thornton kicked off and were soon buzzing around Vics box and with just over two minutes played, they took the lead.

Shaun Keatings sent the ball up the right for Ian Hepburn to chase and when he cut the ball back from the by-line, Daniel McNab hit a shot against the underside of the bar.

Perhaps expecting it to have gone in, Vics were slow to react and Chris Ireland nodded the rebound into the back of the net.

Soon after, Jack Whitton could only palm a Nick McGowan cross down inside the box, but managed to get up and block Ian Hepburn’s shot, before the Thornton captain’s second attempt was deflected behind for a corner by Mark Fotheringham.

It took Vics until the 11th minute to string together a decent move, but it was eventually snuffed out when Charlie Wilson’s cross from the right was deflected into the arms of goalkeeper, Ryan Linton.

Vics thought they had equalised in the 25th minute.

Kellon Lyons sent the ball forward to Rikki Gilliespie whose low shot beat Ryan Linton to his left, only to see it come back off the post.

Charlie Wilson turned in the rebound, only for the referee to disallow it for offside.

Vics pushed forward again and a quickly taken throw-in from Kellon Lyons caught the Thornton defence out and Rikki Gillespie saw his shot to the near post pushed behind for a corner by Ryan Linton.

The keeper was again called into action when Charlie Wilson drilled in a shot, but he was equal to the task, holding on to the striker’s shot.

The visitors were awarded a penalty a minute before the break.

Mark Fotheringham lost the ball in midfield but he managed to get back into the box to win a tackle, only to be penalised for hands as he fell on the ball.

Chris Ireland took the kick, but he was denied by Jack Whitton who dived across his line to turn his effort behind for a corner.

Dean McMillan came close to extending Thornton’s lead with a solo run from the half-way line, which saw him evade several tackles as he made his way into the box, but his parting shot slipped inches wide of the post as Jack Whitton came out to narrow the angle.

Thornton came even closer in the 52nd minute when a Daniel McNab corner resulted in a scramble in the box and Kellon Lyons just managed to clear it off the line, before Vics managed to get the ball away.

A second goal looked likely and it duly arrived a minute later from another flag-kick.

This time Garry Thomson sent it over and when Jack Whitton failed to claim it, Ireland came in behind him to head into the net.

A clever dummy from Shaun Keatings following a Dale Robertson throw-in took Ross Paterson out of the game and his cross was turned just wide by the head of Garry Thomson.

Rikki Gillespie then won the ball in midfield for Vics before driving forward and playing it on for Charlie Wilson, he in turn laid it back for Garry Warren before Rikki Gillespie again took over in the box, but although he did manage to make space for a shot, it went wide without troubling Ryan Linton.

Thornton made their first change of the afternoon when Raymond Crichton came on for Shaun Keatings, before Jonathon Bastow picked up a booking for a foul on Dean McMillan.

The points were wrapped up when Thornton extended their lead to 3-0 in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Raymond Crichton sent over a corner, which found Ian Hepburn unmarked and he stooped to head the ball inside the near post.

Vics are at home again this Saturday when Blairgowrie are the visitors to Ogilvy Park in the league.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm.

On Wednesday evening, (26 May), Vics are away to Kirrie Thistle, also in the league.

Kick-off for this fixture is 6.45pm.