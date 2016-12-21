Carnoustie manager refuses to blast players for Broxburn defeat

A 3-0 defeat to Broxburn Athletic ended Carnoustie Panmure’s incredible undefeated streak on Saturday.

But manager Alan McSkimming refused to dwell on the poor display because his players had been so good for three months beforehand, it wouldn’t be fair to blast them for one bad outing.

Sloppy concessions in the first half did the damage while a failure to convert chances at the other end saw an opportunity to get back into the game go begging.

Alan said: “I was disappointed of course, I always am when we lose. We went down there with a strong 11 but that was all we had, we had 12 players and two youngsters.

“We’re coming up to the festive period so a lot of our guys struggle for shift swaps. We’ve had two or three call-offs in the 24 hours before the game, that’s never good but it’s not an excuse.

“We lost two sloppy goals in the first half and we didn’t play particularly well in the game. In the second half we missed a couple of good chances and as much as never really dominated the game, we could have nicked a couple of goals and got ourselves back into the game.

“It kind of summed the day up for us, missed opportunities and a chance to pick up more points. It wasn’t to be, I’m not going to dwell on it too much because it’d be hard for me to criticise the guys for a below-par performance after an excellent three months.”