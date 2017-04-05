Campbell “very happy to be manager at arbroath”

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell is delighted with his teams performance at the weekend, and is not fazed by the upcoming tie against top of the table, and Angus rivals, Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Arbroath triumphed against Annan Athletic away from home, winning 5-2.

Campbell said: “To come here and score five goals is convincing.

“I’m sure I’m not being unfair on Annan if I say we could have scored more a lot than that. We were outstanding.

“We totally dominated the game after they went 2-1 up as far as I’m concerned.

The win put a stop to a good run by Annan, who has won seven out of their last nine matches and were only six points behind Litchies ahead of the match.

Campbell added: “If you look at what Arbroath has done since January, you’ll find we’re up there with the best of them. But people that know me will know I have no influence at all on the opposition, I’ve none whatsoever.

“I couldn’t care less who’s on the top of the league but I know when it comes to Saturday we need to try and get three points.

“And the way to do it is to get good players and move the ball like we moved it today and I’m very happy to be the manager of Arbroath.”

Discussing a controversial moment early in the game – where Annan defender Steven Swinglehurst was shown red for lunging at Arboath’s Ryan McCord – Campbell admitted to not having getting an adequate view.

He said: “I haven’t got an opinion on it because I haven’t seen it.

“Certainly it changed the game. It all hinged on the sending off.”

For the full match report, turn to page 38.