Campbell: Quality finishing gave us derby win

Dick Campbell was over the moon to see his Arbroath side defeat a resilient Montrose side - and brutal weather conditions.

The Gable Endies were deservedly ahead at half-time of Saturday’s rain-thrashed derby but Campbell’s substitutions turned the game in the visitors’ favour, with the Lichties scoring three times in the second period to secure the three points.

Coupled with Forfar Athletic’s draw with Elgin City, Arbroath’s win edges them closer to the League Two leaders with the gap reduced to nine points.

And Campbell is eager to see what awaits his team in the coming weeks.

He said: “I felt it was a mistake on our part for Montrose’s goal. I thought the elements played a part again, it was the same last week.

“The last time we played Montrose they were the same, they battled well. They’ve got in ahead from a mistake by Hamilton. I didn’t see much between the teams, though I thought Montrose shaded the first half.

“I made two changes at half-time and I think that changed the game for us. The elements helped us, playing with the wind behind us for the second half.

“They’re quality goals we’ve scored though. Ryan’s goal is a great finish, a top free kick and he’s capable of that. The big lad’s made his debut from Dundee and scored a debut goal, then Omar Kader went on and did really well.

“We finished the game well and in these conditions, the result is all that matters. Forfar drew so it’s a couple of points closer to them, we’ll see what’s in store for us.”

Arbroath host Stirling Albion this weekend with the Binos winless in their last four outings, sitting eighth in the table.