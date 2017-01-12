Campbell eyes two more to bolster Arbroath promotion push

Dick Campbell will look to add another one or two faces to his Arbroath squad in the coming weeks in addition to Eddie Ferns and Bryan Hodge.

The former Stirling Albion duo are key components of the Lichties’ push for promotion according to the gaffer and Ferns got his career in maroon off to a cracking start with the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over bogey side Edinburgh City.

Arbroath followed that capital city victory with a 2-0 loss to Dundee in a friendly on Tuesday night in front of a fantastic crowd of 749 people.

Campbell was over the moon with the exercise, citing crucial game time for the likes of Liam Callaghan, Gavin Malin and Josh Skelly as big positives to take from the evening.

The manager said: “It was a very professional performance on Saturday. They had taken five points out of six off of us. Anybody looking at us over the last period of games would have to say we’re improving.

“Saturday’s performance I would have to say was a very clear-cut performance. We scored early and we weren’t really under any pressure at all. Our second goal killed it then the way we saw the game out was excellent.

“The Dundee game was fantastic for me and what a compliment Dundee paid us by putting our their full first team. There was about 750 people at the game so that’s a nice boost to the coffers. We gave everybody game time that was needing it.

“Seven or eight first team players weren’t playing so I’m very impressed by the whole night. We got full games into Callaghan, Malin, Prunty, Skelly, Thompson and so on. It was a very worthwhile exercise.

“I’m still in the market for a goalkeeper, I don’t think Robert’s going to continue. I’m looking for one more player as well.

“On the back of putting Dunlop and Phillips out, it’s the manager’s job in a window to look after the job. I’ve found myself in a position where I can put the quality of these players out. They weren’t contributing to my thinking, they weren’t playing a certain number of games by Christmas and other teams notice that. So I’d never stand in anybody’s way of playing regular football.

“What it does do is clear some money for anybody else coming in and there will be someone else coming in. Signing Bryan Hodge and Eddie Ferns is fantastic us.

“Bryan was a great player for me at Forfar and they make us well equipped for the rest of the season.”