Campbell delighted with Arbroath’s firepower but manager seeking recruitment elsewhere

Dick Campbell is loving the options he has in the final third of the field as Arbroath continue to bear down on Forfar Athletic.

Steven Doris and Josh Skelly were the goalscorers as the Lichties beat Cowdenbeath 2-0 on Christmas Eve and close the gap between themselves and the Loons to just four points, ahead of Forfar’s clash with Clyde on Boxing Day.

Skelly and Doris are just two of the talents Campbell is able to call on for the strikers’ positions with Bobby Linn, Bryan Prunty, Martin Scott and Kane Hester all adding firepower themselves.

Dick said: “Josh has done really well since he came in, he’s contributed a lot and I’ve got an issue because he’s a striker but I’ve had him out on the right wing.

“He just whips in great balls and he’s only come in there because Omar Kader has needed a rest, and I rate Omar very, very highly.

“I’m looking to get a couple of more in in the window. I’m not sitting on my laurels, I never do that.

“We’ve extended Skelly and Sukar for the rest of the season so we’re very happy.

“Jimmy Scott is my first choice striker and he’s been unavailable. Bryan Prunty gave his all and we’ve got flexibility now, Scott or Linn or Skelly or whoever up front and Hester is back from his loan too.

“My reports tell me that Cowdenbeath were very unlucky against Forfar. We had to go about our game right.

“We had four right good chances in the first half which we didn’t take, and they didn’t have a shot - our goalie hasn’t had a save to make.

“Goals always change games and at our first goal, Cowdenbeath were just coming into the game.

“The game is never finished at 0-0. Once we got the goal we had three or four great chances to score.

“It’s 2-0 away from home again, with no goals conceded.

“Give my players credit, they got beat heavily by Clyde in the cup and we’ve since beaten Elgin and Forfar in the league.”