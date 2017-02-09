Campbell blasts Referee for early penalty call

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell admitted he is unhappy with his team’s inability to take their chances against Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

But he also feels that they were hard done by when they had a call for a penalty denied.

The 1-0 defeat saw their Angus rivals go 11 points clear at the top of the table.

The Arbroath gaffer said: “I’m just disappointed; I don’t think we did enough to win the game so all the best to Forfar.

“I thought it was a tight game. I thought Forfar scored against the run of play in the first half and held on.

“You would have to say we had 70 or 80 percent if the pressure in the first half, but we never had a shot with the win. Forfar had one or two flurries up the park and they scored a reasonable goal.

“In the second half I though they defended really well and probably deserved to hang on to what they got so I’ve got no complaints.

“We didn’t have enough quality to get anything out of the game so I’m disappointed.”

Forfar survived a controversial moment early on when defender Tam O’Brien bundled into the rear of Steven Doris, bringing the Arbroath striker down in the penalty box. Campbell feels that the official let his team down.

“If you don’t think that’s not a penalty kick then you don’t know football,” he said.”I said to referee that he’s experienced and I was delighted when he got the game, but for the life of me anyone who’s involved in football and can’t see that as a penalty is kidding me on. He’s the only one in the whole ground that didn’t see it as a penalty.

“But we had three or four chances to score so you can’t take anything away from Forfar. They’re doing really well.

“But there are still 39 points to play for.”