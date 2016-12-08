Campbell blasts officials but won’t defend heavy defeat to Clyde

Dick Campbell was furious as crucial refereeing decisions went against his side in Arbroath’s 5-0 loss to Clyde.

The mid-week thrashing sent the Lichties hurtling out of the Scottish Cup with stunning calls from the officials contributing to the Bully Wee’s first three goals.

However Campbell said the defeat was indefensible and he wants a big response in this weekend’s crunch clash with runaway League Two leaders Forfar Athletic.

Dick said: “The first half is where all the damage is done. Never in a million years is that a penalty kick for their first one.

“Nobody in the ground has seen it. The ball is over the height of the bar, nobody was getting the ball.

“That is a critical decision in a Scottish Cup tie. In the first eight minutes we’ve actually started all right, but that’s a critical decision.

“The second goal is a wonderful finish - a bad foul from our point of view. The third one I think is a foul before it’s a penalty, the boy’s pushed Hammy before Hammy pulled him down. An experienced referee would give the foul for that. These are critical decisions.

“Then for 25 minutes we totally, utterly outplayed them. They’ve scored a goal again and we’ve plenty of chances to clear it, then the fifth is a great goal. I think Christmas has come early for Clyde.

“Never would I defend a 5-0 defeat. I knew Clyde would be up for it because we beat them 4-0 only two weeks ago. They got every break they needed.

“I’m really disappointed for the people who travelled through to see us.

“We’ll get on with it though, we’ve got a game on Saturday with Forfar who are well, well clear in the league. We need to get something out of that.”