Campbell: Arbroath and Elgin will push Forfar all the way

Dick Campbell has no doubts that Arbroath and Elgin City will be right behind Forfar Athletic in the title push for the rest of the season.

The Lichties came back from 2-0 down to beat the Highlanders 3-2 on Saturday and leapfrog them into second place in League Two.

And Campbell said he expects both teams to remain in the top few positions of the table right until the end of the campaign.

Dick said: “I’ve been involved in a lot of games. I was very impressed with the way Elgin went about their job. It’s no surprise to me they’re in the top three in the league.

“The goals we’ve lost are avoidable without doubt but there’s no question Elgin deserved to be in front at half-time.

“So I got a hold of the players and I thought we started the second half really well for eight to 10 minutes. They scored again then we’ve moved into top gear.

“If I was in Jim’s shoes I’d be feeling unlucky, in mine I’m feeling very happy. Our goals are from very hard work.

“They’re two teams who are no doubt going to be involved at the top in the end of the season.

“I thought Sukar’s booking was shocking. The boy has jumped into him and it inevitably gets him sent off for a foul later in the game.

“I thought that Elgin got a few more breaks from the referee than we did.

“We’ve got players here always capable of winning games. We go into Christmas second in the league. We’ve recovered really well and it’s about what we go and do now.

“We’ve been in this position before and we’re capable of being involved at the top for the rest of the season.

“I’m delighted for Bryan Prunty to score, he’s probably one of the best pros I’ve ever met.

“He bangs them in at training. Jimmy Scott called off for us, and he’s a big player for us.

“I had no hesitation putting Bryan in and he’s made a goal and scored so I’m very happy. I hope it helps his confidence and he’s integral to our dressing room here.

“Our goal at the start of the season was to be right where we are. That’s five sendings off we’ve had this year which is concerning.”

The Lichties visit Cowdenbeath on Christmas Eve.