Broughty knocked out of cup

Broughty Athletic were knocked out of the East of Scotland Cup, losing 3-2 against hosts Broxburn Athletic at Albyn Park.

The Fed were dealt a blow when Brian Clark broke down injured in the warm-up and was replaced by Stewart McConnachie.

Things started brightly for the home side, forcing three corners in the opening minutes of the game but nothing came from them. The deadlock was broken by a 22 yard shot that flew past Ross into the net for the home side to take the lead.

With 41 minutes on the clock Broughty were denied a stonewall penalty: McLellan crossed low from the right side and found Winter on the edge of the box, just as he connected with the ball to shoot he was pushed from behind despite his effort being palmed out past the post. Screams for a penalty by the Fed players were waved away by the match official.

But on 43 minutes the Fed deservedly equalised courtesy of a Stewart McConnachie 25yrd screamer into the back of the net after the ball fell to him when Shaka Roy’s shot was blocked on the edge of the box.

On 62 minutes controversy struck. Broughty’s Suttie raced to block a close-range shot with the help of Blair, the referee was 5 yards away, Suttie went in with both hand/arms high up, the ball struck Suttie’s shin as he dived in, and the ball spun away but the assistant referee flagged and called the referee over.

After a minute of talking, Broxburn were awarded a penalty for handball against Suttie despite no real appeals . The penalty was duly put away past Ross to make it 2-1.

On 76 minutes, the Fed levelled. Captain Jamie Winter collecting the ball and ran into the box and shot low into the corner from 14 yards out.

Then the winning goal came on 82mins, a superb shot from the edge of the box flying past Ross in the goal giving him no chance.