BOSS RELISHES A ‘MASSIVE FORTNIGHT’ FOR THE LICHTIES

With his team set to play the three sides immediately above and below them in League Two, Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hailed the forthcoming spell as a “massive fortnight” for his troops.

Add to that a date tomorrow (Saturday) with one of the table’s most improved sides – the bottom club, Edinburgh City – and it’s clear what he means.

The Red Lichties gaffer watched City in action in Tuesday’s 1-1 Scottish Cup draw at East Fife and admitted that, when Arbroath last played them in Edinburgh in early October (pictured above), they were lucky to get a (3-3) draw.

But, although Campbell has regard for the other teams, his prime focus is on Arbroath.

“I tend not to worry about what the opposition is doing,” he said. “I respect them, but it’s not a big issue for me. I have no influence over it – although I have plenty influence over my own team.”

With just one league defeat this season, Campbell added: “You’d have to say there’s not a lot wrong with us. I’d say we’re getting better every week.”

Of Edinburgh City, he said: “I am very, very aware what’s been happening there. But we’ll see what’s in front of us. My players do not take anybody lightly.”

On Tuesday, Arbroath visit Clyde – whom they recently beat 4-0 – in a Scottish Cup tie rescheduled from the weekend. Arbroath’s squad trained instead on Saturday at the mightily impressive new Oriam Centre at Heriot-Watt University. “It’s a massive game. It’s the cup and the romance of the cup,” said Campbell. “We are a good side and to earn the right to play in the next round, we have to beat Clyde.”

Two away games then follow at Forfar and Elgin – but Campbell said his main concern was ensuring Arbroath’s preparations were right.